Blackpool have taken the Championship by surprise in their first season back in the second tier.

Since their League One play-off win last campaign, Neil Critchley’s men have become many people’s second side in the league for their performances and their entertaining matches.

As it stands, they sit 13th in the EFL Championship, nine points off the play-offs having played two games less than 6th place Blackburn Rovers.

However, with a view to next season, we take a look at three positions the Tangerines must bolster this summer…

Left-back

This season has seen the Seasiders have an issue at left-back. Last season’s regular Luke Garbutt has looked out of his depth in the Championship whilst Reece James has been lacklustre, to say the least. Although James Husband can play there to great effect, his best position is at centre-back partnering Marvin Ekpiteta.

Fans want to see a new left-back come in and make the position his own and see one of Garbutt or James depart.

Goalkeeper

Following Chris Maxwell’s injury, Daniel Grimshaw has been the number one. However, following a few mediocre performances he has cast doubt over whether he should be the number one for next season.

A new goalkeeper to challenge Grimshaw more or even become the outright starter between the sticks for Critchley could really help the club. Unfortunately, this would more than likely see the end for Maxwell at Bloomfield Road.

Defensive midfielder

With Grant Ward and Kevin Stewart having injury-hit seasons, Blackpool’s midfield has often lacked a big defensive presence. Callum Connolly has been seen to deputise there to varying success.

A defensive midfielder would help cover the back-line more and give them less to do. It would also allow their midfield partner to push up more, music to Kenny Dougall’s ears with his attacking abilities which have been nullified this season due to having more defensive responsibilities.