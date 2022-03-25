Wigan Athletic are leading the race to sign Guiseley starlet Josh Stones, it has been reported.

Stones, 18, is already in and around Guiseley’s first-team picture.

The youngster has played 15 times in the National League North, and his performances have already earned him international recognition, with England bringing him into their Schoolboys set-up.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Wigan Athletic are currently favourites to secure his signature.

The report states that the Latics are ahead of Championship side Blackburn Rovers, League One rivals Sunderland and Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers in the battle for Stones’ services

One for the future

With some first-team experience already under his belt, it looks as though Stones is definitely a talent to keep an eye on in the future.

The forward’s international recognition will only see his stock rise further too, so whoever is able to secure a deal for the Guiseley talent will be lucky to have a star for the future on their hands.

While Wigan Athletic are currently said to be ahead of Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Rangers in the battle, the trio have pulling power and have produced some high-quality youth players in the future, so it would be an impressive coup for the Latics if they were able to snap up Stones.

That being said, some highly talented youth players have come through at the DW Stadium before and will likely continue to in the long run. Joe Gelhardt has become a firm favourite at Leeds United since arriving from Wigan Athletic, while Kyle Joseph also earned a move to Championship side Swansea City.