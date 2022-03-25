Nottingham Forest have had a busy week with rumours, as Steve Cooper’s side sit 9th in the Championship – still battling for play-offs.

Nottingham Forest suffered a heartbreaking loss last Sunday to Premier League giants Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final in which they put in a memorable performance, but narrowly lost 1-0.

After another strong performance, more transfer rumours have circulated regarding the club’s star men

So what’s this week held for Nottingham Forest? Here we round up all the latest news at the City Ground…

Brennan Johnson to Tyneside?

Reports have linked Johnson away from Forest this week, indicating that Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in the player. The Toon would definitely have the money for a deal after their takeover early this season.

West Ham have also reportedly been scouting the 20-year-old and it’s safe to say with Johnson’s form, many other clubs will follow.

Worrall watched…

After an impressive performance that saw defender Joe Worrall win man of the match in the FA Cup quarter-final, he has drawn interest from a Premier League club.

Reports indicate that Brighton are one of a few clubs scouting the 25-year-old in last weekend’s FA Cup match. However, a deal isn’t close to being completed and Forest will be keen to keep a hold of the defender.

Djed Spence price?

According to the Daily Express, Middlesbrough have valued on loan man Djed Spence at a hefty £20m.

With clubs like Tottenham and Arsenal linked with the 21-year-old, it’ll be a surprise to see Spence return to the City Ground on a permanent, regardless of how much the club and the fans would like it to happen.