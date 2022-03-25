Cameron Archer, Terell Thomas, Kasey Palmer and Filip Uremovic are the names floating about in the transfer headlines recently.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Archer has been attracting interest from the top-flight of German football, with two clubs from the Bundesliga reportedly eyeing up the temporary Preston North End striker. As well as this, ‘a whole host’ of Championship clubs are eyeing up a loan move for the 20-year-old who has hit the ground running immediately at the Lilywhites.

Reading confirmed the signing of former Crewe Alexandra defender Thomas yesterday. The 26-year-old joins on a short-term contract and has been brought in to give a helping hand to the Royals’ relegation battle for the rest of the season.

Reports claimed that Birmingham City were interested in Thomas this week, but were quickly quashed by journalist Brian Dick (see below):

Told there's nothing in this https://t.co/XDaoQrxY7d — Brian Dick (@briandick) March 23, 2022

As per a report from Bristol World, midfielder Palmer is ‘almost certain’ to depart Bristol City in the summer. The Jamaican has featured in just six games for the Robins this season, scoring once. The 25-year-old was targeted by Birmingham City during the winter window, but a deal wasn’t eventually agreed between the two clubs.

Sheffield United confirmed the signing of Croatian centre-back Uremovic yesterday from Russian League side Kazan. The Blades have been monitoring him since he was playing in the Croatia U21 squad, but ‘financially he’s always been out of the clubs reach.’

Uremovic has racked up six appearances for his national side, whilst being a regular in the Kazan squad for the past four years. Sheffield United look to have a very good player on their hands.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth youngster Ben Greenwood joined National League side Weymouth on a short-term loan deal yesterday.