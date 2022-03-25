Sunderland have once again had an abnormal week, with never a quiet day on Wearside.

Sunderland remain 6th in League One, but games this weekend could mean Sunderland will be out of the top six before their next game on April 2nd. The Black Cats entered the international break with a 0-0 draw to Lincoln City, but they are now unbeaten in six having kept four clean sheets during that period as well.

Under Alex Neil’s management, they look a little more steady now, but as the problem earlier in the season was keeping the ball out of the back of the net, it now appears the problem is putting in into the back of the net.

Neil has an extended period at the Academy of Light to work on this and we expect when they come out against Gillingham, it’ll be the best Sunderland have played since Neil took the helm.

So what’s this week held for Sunderland? Here we round up all the latest news on Wearside…

Danny Batth return

The experienced centre-half featured for Sunderland U23 in their outing vs Burnley U23 on Monday evening following his period sidelined with an ankle issue.

This return means by the time the international break is over, Batth should be ready for first-team action again.



Deadline day departures

Yesterday, the club announced Tyrece Dyce and Sam Wilding from the U23 both joined Spennymoor Town and South Shields respectively on a short-term loan deal.

Although it’s non-league the first-term experience may help the two youngsters prepare to fight for a spot in Sunderland’s senior squad next season.

Staying or going?

Already this week, it has been suggested that Ross Stewart will be offered a new contract by Sunderland at the end of the season following his successful campaign which has seen him bag 22 goals and earn himself his first international call-up.

However, should Sunderland fail to get promoted this season, Sunderland Echo reporter John Nicholson has hinted at teams in the division above keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old.

With Swansea City already publicly known to be interested, who knows how many Championship teams would take a punt on Stewart.



The end of an era

Probably the most shocking and surprising thing to happen this week, Sunderland legend and veteran striker Jermain Defoe confirmed his immediate retirement after a 22-year playing career.

This leaves Sunderland short of options up-top, so is there a chance the Black Cats will delve into the free agent market for a short-term replacement?