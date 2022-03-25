Sheffield United currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table ahead of the final games of the season.

It’s been an impressive turnaround from Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United side. They now look like serious promotion contenders after climbing up the table over the past few months, with just eight games of their season remaining.

Here, we round-up all the latest Sheffield United news…

Uremovic signs…

Sheffield United fans were handed a surprise bit of transfer news yesterday, with the Blades signing Croatian international defender Filip Uremovic.

The six-capped Croatian signs until the end of the season and is someone that Sheffield United have been monitoring for some time.

Fresh talks for Billy…

Sheffield United were reported to be holding a fresh round of contract talks with star striker Billy Sharp earlier this week.

The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but looks likely to sign a new deal, after netting 14 gols in the Championship for the Blades this season.

Sharp though is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, and his return date is unknown as of yet.

Coulibaly in training…

Ismaila Coulibaly has trained with the Sheffield United first-team for the first time over this international break.

The Malian defender is midway through a three-year loan spell at Belgian outfit Beerschot but returned to South Yorkshire briefly this week to train with his parent club, for the first time since signing back in 2020.

Sheffield United have no fixture this weekend, but return to Championship action away at Stoke City at the start of next month.