Sunderland have endured another difficult season of League One football, but they are still in with a shot at promotion to the Championship.

As it stands, Alex Neil’s men sit just inside the play-offs in 6th spot, one point ahead of Sheffield Wednesday as the chasing pack look to nick a spot in the top-six before the season ends.

Ahead of the end of the season, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for Sunderland’s Player of the Year…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This one goes to Ross Stewart, no doubt.

“The Loch Ness Drogba has been a standout for the Black Cats this season, emerging as Sunderland’s go-to man at the top of the pitch. His 22 goals have been pivotal in keeping the club’s promotion push alive in another challenging League One season, and if Neil is able to lead the Wearsiders back to the Championship, it will be largely down to Stewart’s goalscoring exploits.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“There’s only one contender for Sunderland’s Player of the Year award – Ross Stewart. The striker has been in unbelievable form in League One this season, showing so many different qualities whilst leading the Black Cats’ attack.

“Sunderland’s entire season has seemingly depended on his goals and his fitness and it still does, especially after Jermain Defoe’s retirement. For me though, Stewart is one of the best and most-rounded strikers in the EFL and without doubt, Sunderland’s Player of the Year for 2021/22.”

Finlay Openshaw (@FinlaayO)

“Sunderland have had some outstanding players this season including Dan Neil and Carl Winchester, even Jay Matete since January.

“But, for me, it has to be League One’s top scorer Ross Stewart.

“Nicknamed the Loch Ness Drogba, he has excelled as the Black Cats main man, scoring 22 in 39. He has replaced Charlie Wyke superbly and without doubt he deserves to be Sunderland’s Player of the Season.”