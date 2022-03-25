It’s been a busy week for West Brom as they gear up for the final Championship run-in, with Steve Bruce’s side sat in 12th.

West Brom entered the international break on a four-game unbeaten streak after not winning the seven previous league games beforehand.

It has regained hope for the Baggies, who were looking well out of the play-off race, but they now sit just seven points behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

So, what’s this week held for West Brom? Here we round up all the latest news at the Midlands club…

Attacking trio returning to fitness?

Daryl Dike and Matt Phillips have both been out with separate injuries since January, but now they look likely to make a return, with both players not playing a single minute under new boss Bruce.

Elsewhere, Andy Carroll is set to return to full fitness after missing just the one game against Bristol City over the weekend due to a knock picked up.

‘Keepers on the move?

Speaking with Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has said it would be a “no-brainer” to sign Baggies’ goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at the Imps, making 48 appearances and being a solid presence in goal throughout.

This season, he hasn’t made an appearance for Bruce’s side but has made two appearances for Luton Town after signing for them on an emergency loan last month before returning to his parent club.

Elsewhere, this week, it was reported that Newcastle United have shortlisted star goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is a known target of Manchester United.

Captain stays…

Birmingham Live have reported that West Brom have exercised their option to extend Jake Livermore’s contract by a further year.

The 32-year-old has made 29 league appearances this season and has been integral in the Baggies’ four-game unbeaten run, playing every minute. Some may argue though, that he had a very poor first half of the season, but has since recouped form.