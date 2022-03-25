Former Everton and Scotland striker James McFadden has offered his thoughts on Ross Stewart following his first international call-up.

McFadden featured for teams such as Everton, Birmingham City and even briefly Sunderland throughout his playing career, as well as scoring 15 times for Scotland on the international stage.

Following his retirement McFadden has had a stint as the assistant manager of the Scottish national side and most recently was seen talking on Sky Sports News (via Sunderland Echo) previewing Scotland’s friendly against Poland.

When talking about Stewart, McFadden said:

“Ross Stewart is a player I have admired for a long time.”

With his brief stint at the Black Cats is unknown whether McFadden has been keeping a close eye on the Wearsiders as he re-affirms what every Sunderland fan has been saying, he added:

“His work rate is exceptional.”

McFadden’s praise didn’t stop there as he was full of optimism for the beginning of Stewart’s international career…

“Some of the goals he’s scored this season look as though he suits the style that Steve Clarke wants to play. If they can provide the crosses for him then he will definitely find the back of the net.”

Scotland’s first international outing was last night. The Scots were held to a 1-1 draw against Poland following a 94th minute penalty scored by Krzysztof Piątek.

Sunderland’s top-scorer didn’t feature last night and spent the game on the bench, but we’re sure he’ll get his chance next Tuesday against Austria.

Stewart to stay on Wearside?

Sunderland are still fighting for promotion and are currently relying on other teams to slip up for them to maintain their position in the top six.

With Stewart already on 22 league goals this campaign, we are sure there’ll be clubs in the divisions above keeping an eye on the 25-year-old.

With Swansea reportedly looking at him last January, this interest could re-surface.

It has been recently reported that Sunderland are set to table a new contract for the Scottish international, but expect Stewart’s decision to sign or not will likely rest heavily on how the north-east club fare in their quest for promotion this campaign.