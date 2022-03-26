Ipswich Town host Plymouth Argyle in League One tomorrow.

The Tractor Boys will be vying to end their poor run of form going into this one, having drawn four of their last six games. A win could see them reembark on their play-off ambitions after stalemates with high-flyers Oxford United and underachievers Portsmouth.

Argyle come into this one in good spirits, winning all six of their previous league matches. They have also been defensively solid recently, not conceding a goal in those six games either.

A win for Ipswich would see them stay in their current position of 9th, putting them two points away from the play-off spots.

The Pilgrims on the other hand would jump up to third place, just two points away from the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich Town team news

Midfielder Kyle Edwards continues to be unavailable after picking up a thigh injury during a training session in February.

Striker Kayden Jackson is likely to be out for the remainder of the season, suffering a hamstring injury against Pompey at the start of the month. Lee Evans is also in doubt having not featured in the squad in over a month, currently recovering from a knee injury.

Defender George Edmundson is also side-lined after injuring his ankle against Portsmouth at the beginning of March.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Burgess

Woolfenden

Donacien

Burns

Bakinson

Morsy

Thompson

Chaplin

Celina

Pigott

Ipswich Town have looked a lot tighter defensively and offensively since the appointment of former Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna. He has really got the best out of players like Joe Pigott and Bersant Celina who can be game changers at times.

However, a strong and consistent Plymouth Argyle side may prove to be too much to handle for McKenna’s men who have drawn their last two games.

The fixture kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow.