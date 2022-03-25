It’s been a busy week for QPR as they gear up for the final Championship run-in, with Mark Warburton’s side sat in 8th.

QPR went into this international break on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss at home to strugglers Peterborough United.

It’s finally thrown the R’s out of the top-six after a bad run of form and now, Warburton’s men have it all to do if they’re to secure a top-six finish this season.

So what’s this week held for QPR? Here we round-up all the latest news at the west London club…

So long Seny?

Reports have emerged this week claiming that West Ham are looking into a potential move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer.

The Senegal international is currently sidelined with a quadricep injury. But he’s been impressive once again this season, and David Moyes could yet finances a move across London for the 27-year-old this summer.

Willock’s injury blow…

At the start of the week, QPR confirmed the news that Chris Willock had suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

It’s a huge blow for the R’s and for Willock, who’s been in fine form throughout the season – his absence could yet see the club miss out on a top-six finish in the final games of the season.

David Marshall has also been ruled out for the season.

Young-Coombes targeted…

In a bout of positive news, QPR have been linked alongside Championship rivals Bournemouth and Swansea City in the race to sign Brentford youngster Nathan Young-Coombes.

The former Chelsea youngster has scored 27 goals for Brentford B this season, but could yet make a summer move down to the Championship, and potentially across west London to join QPR.