Nottingham Forest’s turnaround under Steve Cooper’s management has led to a strong campaign at the City Ground, and there is still time to achieve a remarkable promotion.

With 10 games remaining, Nottingham Forest occupy 9th place, sitting three points away from the play-offs with three games in hand on 6th placed Blackburn Rovers.

At the end of the campaign, Forest will have the tough task of naming their Player of the Year. Here, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“There are plenty of candidates for Nottingham Forest’s Player of the Year award, but Ryan Yates just about gets it for me.

“The midfielder has vastly improved over the course of the season and is without a doubt one of the first names on Steve Cooper’s team sheet, adding a goal threat to his battling displays in the middle of the park.

“Yates’ performances earned him a deserved contract extension and I for one am excited to see what’s next for the Forest star.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Picking out a Player of the Year from a team that have been so good over the past few months is tough.

“Djed Spence is an obvious candidate, Scott McKenna, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban all deserve mentions too.

“For me though, it’s got to be Joe Worrall. The guy is the envy of so many Championship clubs and fans because he plays with so much passion and quality every weekend.

“He’s a future Premier League defender and he might one day be knocking on the door of the England squad too. If he stays at Forest beyond this season, I’ll be very surprised.”

Owen Griffiths

“After arriving on loan from Middlesbrough, Djed Spence has been a revelation for Steve Cooper’s side.

“With three goals and four assists to his name, the 21-year-old’s pace has caused so many problems for oppositions this season, whilst giving a new dynamic to Forest’s attack.

“Remaining consistent throughout the season, it’s no surprise why he’s being linked with a move to the Premier League.”