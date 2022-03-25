Sheffield United have become serious play-off contenders after a return to form under Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom has awaken the sleeping giant that is Sheffield United this season.

With the same set of players that Slavisa Jokanovic had, Heckingbottom has made top-six contenders out of Sheffield United and his side could quite easily go on to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

So which players have stood out for the Blades this season? Here, a handful of The72’s staff members predicts who will win Sheffield United’s Player of the Year award…

Luke Phelps

“Billy Sharp, no doubt. Only Morgan Gibbs-White comes close to taking the Player of the Year award away from Sharp this season.

“Many, myself included, expected him to play a back-up role this season and eventually leave this summer, and probably retire.

“But his 14 goals and seven assists have shot Sheffield United up the table. He’s yet again defying his age and has put himself in position to land a new deal.

“A Blades hero, and my Player of the Year for 2021/22.”

James Ray

“Sheffield United’s Player of the Year is Morgan Gibbs-White.

“Since joining on loan from Wolves, the midfielder has shown exactly why he’s tipped for such a big future in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has scored nine times and provided seven assists in 27 games for the Blades and will be sorely missed when his loan comes to an end.

“An honourable mention goes to Wes Foderingham though, keeping a thoroughly impressive 14 clean sheets in 24 league games.”

Owen Griffiths

“Wolves’ Attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been Sheffield United’s main source of creativity this season.

“Contributing with nine goals and seven assists, the England U21 international’s risk taking in the final-third has been a major plus for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

“At just 21, Gibbs-White has a big future ahead of him, but that future doesn’t seem to be with Sheffield United unfortunately.”