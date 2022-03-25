Swansea City have had a progressive, albeit inconsistent, and at times frustrating first season under Russell Martin.

The former MK Dons boss has most every Swansea City fan on board. He’s got a clear, long-term plan for the club and he’s taken this season to lay down those foundations.

It’s been difficult at times this campaign – his side have really struggled in some games but have looked really positive in others.

There’s been a number of players who have impressed and here, The72 predicts who will win Swansea City’s Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season…

Luke Phelps

“There’s a few players who could be mentioned here. Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson could bot have a mention but, like their side, they’ve been inconsistent this season.

“Matt Grimes has had another decent season, Ryan Manning has been something of an unsung hero for the Swans too, but the Player of the Year for me in Flynn Downes.

“Few knew what to expect when he was signed from Ipswich Town. But the midfielder has brought a new edge, and some much-needed tenacity to the club’s midfield – he gets my vote for Swansea City’s Player of the Year.”

James Ray

“It’s a close one between Flynn Downes and Kyle Naughton for me, but I think I’d give it to Downes.

“Russell Martin is clearly a huge admirer of the midfielder and sees a big future for him in South Wales, and it’s clear to see why. The former Ipswich Town talent is brilliant on the ball and doesn’t shy away from tackles, even filling in at centre-back when called upon.

“If Swansea are to achieve big things under Martin’s management, expect Downes to be a big part of that.”

Finlay Openshaw

“Swansea have been inconsistent all season but one man who has been the opposite is defender Kyle Naughton. He has developed a great partnership alongside Ben Cabango and has helped bring experience into the Swansea back line.

“The 33-year-old has been excellent in helping the Swans keep 14 clean sheets in the league which is only two off the league’s highest and with that type of impact, he deserves to be Swansea Player of the Year.”