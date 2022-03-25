QPR have had a mixed season in the Championship so far.

In the first half of the season, QPR were up and competing in the top-six and Mark Warburton’s name was being hailed among R’s fans.

Since January, QPR have fallen out of form, and many fans have quickly turned against Warburton despite his sitting in 8th and just two points outside the top-six.

Nevertheless, there’s plenty of positives to take from this season, and here, The72 predicts who QPR’s Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season should be…

Luke Phelps

“QPR have had a few standout players this season. Ilias Chair has had his moments, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne should have mentions too, but for me the Player of the Year is without doubt Chris Willock.

“His goal contributions this season have been vitally important and without them, QPR wouldn’t even be in the top-half of the table.

“He’s shown so many qualities this season and has proved himself to be another shrewd signing for the R’s, and his recent injury is a massive blow to the club. Still, he’s my QPR Player of the Year.”

James Ray

“Plenty of QPR players can be proud of their performances this season – the likes of Ilias Chair, Jimmy Dunne and Chris Willock are among those to star.

“But for me, Yoann Barbet deserves to be named the R’s Player of the Year.

“The Frenchman has been basically ever-present in Warburton’s side and has been incredibly consistent, endearing himself to supporters with his determined and devoted performances. His absence in the last two games has been telling and it will be hoped an agreement over a new contract can be reached.”

Andy McCormac

“Look no further than Rob Dickie.

“The commanding central defender has been immense for the Hoops this season. Dickie has made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals. He offers a presence in both penalty areas, making him a fan’s favourite.

“He’s a real asset to the club from London W12, and this is why he’s my QPR Player of the Season.”