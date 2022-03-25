West Brom have endured a dismal 2021/22 campaign, with another season of Championship football awaiting.

After a strong start, Valerien Ismael was sacked and replaced with Steve Bruce, who now has the Baggies sitting in 12th place, seven points away from the play-offs.

But there will still be a Player of the Season award to hand out. Here, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for who will win the accolade…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“For me, Matt Clarke has been the best of a bad bunch at West Brom this season.

“The loaned-in defender has performed consistently in what has been a terrible season for the Baggies, successfully locking down a starting spot under both Ismael and Bruce when fit, proving to be a shining light at the back.

“The 14 goals of Karlan Grant can’t go unnoticed either. Although not particularly consistent, his threat at the top of the pitch has provided some bright moments in a campaign to forget for West Brom.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“It’s tough picking out a Player of the Season for West Brom after they’ve been so poor all year round. If there’s one though, it’d be Karlan Grant.

“In a low-scoring side he’s managed to net himself a decent amount of goals, and those goals have picked up some important points across the campaign.

“A special mention should also go to Taylor Gardner-Hickman – although he’s maybe not a Player of the Year contender, his emergence this season has been a shining light in another wise dreadful campaign.”

“Having been forced to work in multiple systems with rotating strike partners, it’s a testament to Grant’s ability at this level that he’s managed to remain to consistent for periods of the season and contributed to some of Albion’s most crucial results this season.”