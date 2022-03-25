Portsmouth are unlikely to offer experienced midfielder Shaun Williams a new contract, it has been said.

Williams, 35, joined Portsmouth on a season-long deal last summer, making the move to Fratton Park after his contract with Championship side Millwall came to an end.

The Irishman had spent the last seven-and-a-half years at The Den, but this season has brought a fresh challenge. Williams has played 30 times for Pompey across all competitions and played a part in all but one League One game until a fractured spine left him sidelined earlier this year.

Now, with Williams’ current contract expiring at the end of the season, an update has emerged on his chances of landing another deal.

As reported by The News, the midfielder is ‘unlikely’ to have his deal at Fratton Park extended by the League One club.

Decisions to make

Another season in League One beckons for Portsmouth, so Danny Cowley and co may well make planning for next season their main focus.

While ensuring recruitment plans are in place and summer targets are lined up, there remain decisions to make regarding Portsmouth’s current crop of players – Williams included. The former Millwall and MK Dons man was a mainstay before his injury, providing valuable versatility when Pompey had a shortage of defenders.

The foundations are there for success at Fratton Park, but the summer window will be crucial if Portsmouth want to mount a serious push for promotion next season.

As it stands, Pompey sit 10th in League One, eight points shy of the play-offs with eight games remaining.