Bournemouth defender Ben Greenwood has left the club on a temporary deal, joining National League side Weymouth on a short-term deal.

The National League side confirmed their swoop for the Bournemouth youngster on Thursday.

As reported by the Dorset Echo, Greenwood will remain with Weymouth on a one-month deal, giving him the chance to pick up some more first-team experience out on loan in the National League.

The 19-year-old has spent much of this season playing in the Cherries’ youth ranks but has trained with the senior side on a number of occasions too.

Greenwood’s loan move will see him test himself in the National League for the first time, with his only other competitive outings coming while on loan with Wimborne Town and Poole Town.

The path to the first-team

Scott Parker has shown that there is room for some of Bournemouth’s top youngsters to break into the senior side this season, with a number of academy graduates making their way into the first-team since his appointment.

Jaidon Anthony, Mark Travers, Jordan Zemura and Gavin Kilkenny have all had important first-team roles to play this campaign, showing Bournemouth’s current crop of academy talents that the chances will come if they can make a good impression.

Greenwood is on the right track having already trained with the club’s senior side, so it will be hoped that a loan move to the National League gives him the chance to show what he’s capable of at a competitive level ahead of next season.