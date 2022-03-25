Mike Ashley is still hopeful of striking a deal to buy Derby County, reporter Steve Nicholson has said.

Derby County’s search for a new owner continues to rumble on.

Interested parties have until Friday to table their bids to buy the club with administrators Quantuma’s extended search for buyers yet to bear fruit.

Among those who has been continuously linked with a takeover of Derby County is former Newcastle United owner Ashley, who was first mentioned as a takeover contender shortly after the Magpies were taken over back in October.

Now, with Friday’s 3 pm deadline closing in, Derbyshire Live reporter Steve Nicholson has provided an update on Ashley’s reported hopes.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Nicholson said that he understands Ashley remains hopeful that a deal can be struck, insisting that the bidders or potential bidders “can’t say too much” given that the process is still very much ongoing.

Time for a decision

While, on the pitch, Wayne Rooney’s side have given Derby County fans something to be proud of, it has been a disaster off the pitch.

The Rams came under administration in September and a whole host of prospective buyers have come and gone, so it will be hoped that, at last, some security and clarity can be provided for fans with a decision sooner rather than later.

As the work continues behind the scenes, Rooney’s men will be looking to make the most of the international break to prepare for the final run-in of the season, with a home clash against Preston North End awaiting Derby County after the break.

Currently, the Rams sit bottom of the table, eight points away from safety with eight games left.