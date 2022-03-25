Hartlepool United defender Zaine Francis-Angol has joined Stockport County on loan until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Francis-Angol, 28, was a regular for Hartlepool United in the first chunk of the season.

After watching the first two games of the League Two season from the bench, the defender would play a part in the next 10 games, helping keep three clean sheets in 10 consecutive starts. However, since then, he has made only six more league appearances, taking him to 22 outings across all competitions.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former Spurs academy player will be spending the rest of the season out on loan.

As announced on the club’s official website, Francis-Angol has joined National League promotion hunters Stockport County for the remainder of the campaign.

Upon the confirmation of the move, Pools boss Graeme Lee said that the move will hopefully give Francis-Angol the chance to play some regular football away from Victoria Park having fallen down the pecking order under his management.

Francis-Angol’s future

After initially signing on a short-term deal, the defender extended his stay with Hartlepool United at the end of last season.

The length of his new contract was not disclosed at the time, so it remains to be seen if further insight into his contract situation with the Pools emerges towards the end of this season.

It seems as though the defender isn’t seen as a big part of Lee’s plans at the moment, especially given his fresh loan exit, so this temporary move could give Francis-Angol to show that he’s deserving of more regular game time either with Hartlepool United or elsewhere.