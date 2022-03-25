Bradford City defender Matty Foulds is still waiting to hear if his contract at Valley Parade will be extended in the summer.

Foulds, 24, has been with Bradford City since January 2021, when he joined from Italian side Como 1907 on a free transfer.

Since then, the left-sided defender has played 26 times for the Bantams, chipping in with two goals and one assist in the process. Prior to Mark Hughes’ arrival, Foulds’ starting XI involvement was sparse, but he has managed to break into the side under the former Southampton and Stoke City boss.

However, there are question marks surrounding his long-term future at Valley Parade, with his deal expiring in the summer.

Now, the Yorkshire Post has reported that the former Everton youngster is still waiting to hear if he will be handed a fresh deal with the League Two club.

Foulds’ stance?

Although saying nothing direct regarding what he wants for the immediate future, it certainly seems the Bradford City man is enjoying life under Mark Hughes’ management.

While speaking with the Yorkshire Post, he spoke of the dressing room’s shock when chief executive Ryan Sparks revealed Hughes would be coming in as Derek Adams’ replacement. Foulds went on to say that everyone is “buzzing” about the final eight games of the season.

It seems as though the defender is thoroughly enjoying life under Hughes’ management, and after dropping out of the Everton academy before a short-lived spell in Italy, Foulds will be keen to settle with a club and forge a successful career for himself in the EFL.

He has been Hughes’ go-to man at left-back recently, playing all 90 minutes in the last five games.