West Brom have reportedly triggered an option in Jake Livermore’s contract to keep him at The Hawthorns for another year.

Livermore, 32, has been with West Brom for over five years now, joining the club in January 2017 from Hull City.

Since then, the seven-time England international has notched up a hefty 187 appearances for the Baggies, chipping in with seven goals and 11 assists in the process and becoming the club’s captain.

Now, it has been reported by Birmingham Live that Livermore will be staying at The Hawthorns for at least another year.

It is said that a clause has been triggered in his deal to keep him with the club next year, with his original deal initially expiring at the end of this season.

Livermore’s role

The former Hull City and Spurs midfielder is a player who has divided opinion among West Brom fans this season, but he has remained a mainstay in the starting XI under Steve Bruce’s management.

Injury has hindered his involvement at times this campaign, but he has now played all 90 minutes in the last four games as the Baggies embark on a four-game unbeaten run. Across all competitions, Livermore has played 30 times this season, chipping in with two assists in the process.

He has held down the role sitting in front of the backline in defensive midfield, allowing the likes of Alex Mowatt, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Adam Reach to push forward more.

Although it seems a late push for the top-six is coming too late, Livermore will be hoping to help the Baggies finish the season as strongly as possible before embarking on another promotion bid in the 2022/23 campaign.