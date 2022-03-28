Blackpool signed Charlie Kirk on loan from Charlton Athletic at the back end of the January window.

Since then the 24-year-old has put in some memorable performances for the Tangerines.

Kirk has played four times in a Blackpool shirt since signing for them, already picking up two assists. However, competition in the Blackpool team has been quite fierce, with Kirk not playing every game.

With an impressive first season in the Championship for Blackpool, should the club look to sign Kirk on a permanent in the summer to bolster their options?

Kirk’s role…

The Englishman fell out of the Charlton team fairly quickly at the start of the season, which is the reason why Blackpool signed Kirk.

For Blackpool Kirk has played left midfield and in both the games he has started for the Tangerines he picked up assists. Kirk has also showed glimpses of brilliant passing at Bloomfield Road, with an average passing percentage of 75.9% including one key pass every game (WhoScored).

Kirk will definitely be given more chances by the end of the season and will look to show Blackpool fans why he’s worth bringing in permanently.

Can a deal be done?

Blackpool seem very keen on getting a permanent move for Kirk completed, with the club having an option to buy clause in the player’s contract it seems very plausible too.

And Kirk himself has also shown interest in the permanent move, as reported by the Blackpool Gazelle after his first start for Blackpool.

It’s unsure how Charlton feel about the prospect of Kirk leaving, but with an option to buy clause for Blackpool, it seems like Addicks may not have much say from here on out in the matter.

With Kirk impressing for Blackpool in the little games he’s played and Kirk admitting to enjoying the atmosphere around the club, it’s clear to see that a permanent move is likely to happen.