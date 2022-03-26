Bradford City make the trip to South Wales to face Newport County this weekend.

Bradford City come into this match looking to climb the League Two rankings after a tough season sees them sit 15th in the table.

Mark Hughes’ men come into this one on the back of a tough defeat to Port Vale in their last outing, but there were positives to be taken for the Bantams in an overall good performance against a team pushing for the play-offs.

However, Newport County won’t be an easy match. The visitors sit 6th in the League Two table and are looking to push for automatic promotion. Newport County also have striker Dominic Telford who sits top of the League Two goal scoring charts.

Team news

The Telegraph and Argus have reported that duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead could return for the game with both players having returned to training.

Charles Vernam will be returning to the squad and pushing for a start as he is fit again.

Abo Eisa and Lee Angol are sidelined for this one.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Bass (GK)

Hendrie

Songo’o

O’Connor

Foulds

Evans

Cooke

Pereira

Walker

Sutton

Cook

Rising up the table?

With Bradford City in a position where they’re safe from relegation but can’t fight for promotion, the best the club can hope for is a rise up the table from their dismal 15th.

A lot of Bantams fans had a lot higher expectations for the club going into the season, with the club trying to get back to where they belong: the higher divisions of English football.

With new manager Hughes in, Bradford City do seem to be going in the right directions to look for promotion next season.

The game, taking place at Valley Parade, kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.