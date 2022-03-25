Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer joined Preston North End in January on a six-month loan deal and will leave the club when his spell runs out in the summer, leaving a vacant spot up front for the Lilywhites.

The 20-year-old has hit the ground running fast at Ryan Lowe’s side, netting five goals in 12 Championship outings.

Reports this week have claimed that two Bundesliga sides are chasing Archer’s signature, as well as a number of Championship sides on loan, making it difficult for Preston to attempt to bring the youngster back to the club next season.

In his absence, we look at three strikers that Preston should target in the summer.

Michael Smith – Rotherham United

Smith, 30, has been a machine in front of goal this season.

The striker has netted 21 goals in all competitions for the Millers this season, helping his side massively towards their quest for promotion as they sit top of the League One table.

He would be a great addition to Lowe’s side alongside Emil Riis. The striker’s contract at Paul Warne’s side is up at the end of the season, but they have the option to extend it by 12-months.

Matej Vydra – Burnley

Versatile attacker Vydra is the next player on the list who Preston should target.

The 29-year-old has featured in just 19 Premier League games this season, scoring once and assisting none.

But, he has experience at Championship level, scoring 21 league goals in the 2017/18 season for Derby County and netting a total of 36 goals for Watford over two seasons.. So, there’s no doubt the quality is there, he’s just out of his depth in the top-flight, and he would be a quality signing for the Lilywhites.

Ross Stewart – Sunderland

A younger option is next on the list, with 25-year-old Stewart having a blinder of a season for Sunderland.

The Scotsman got his first international call-up this week after scoring 22 League One goals this season – the most in the division.

But, the Black Cats are lining up a fresh contract offer for Stewart, with his deal running out in 2023, so some convincing would need to happen to bring the striker to Lowe’s side.