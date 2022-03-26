Tranmere Rovers face Colchester United this weekend in a match that will see Rovers bid to strengthen their promotion push

Micky Mellon’s side come into this game in a tense promotion race in League Two as only two points separate 3rd from 8th.

In the Whites’ last game, they came away with a 1-1 draw away to Sutton United. This was a good point for Rovers as their away form this season has been sub-par and Sutton United are rivals in the promotion race.

Colchester United are one of the easier teams left for Rovers to play this season, sitting in a disappointing 20th in League Two. However, this won’t be a walk in the park for Mellon’s side as their away form has been poor this season, only winning three away matches.

Tranmere Rovers team news

Lee O’Connor will miss this match as he is on international duty with Ireland U23s. Mellon confirmed to reporter Ant Stonelake that Jay Spearing will come back into the squad after missing over a month of action.

Paul Glatzel will not be available for selection for the rest of this season, while winger Kieron Morris continues to be assessed after suffering a shoulder injury.

Predicted XI

(4-4-2)

Murphy (GK)

Josh Dacres-Cogley

Tom Davies

Peter Clarke

Callum Macdonald

Josh Hawkes

Lewis Warrington

Josh McPake

Elliott Nevitt

Kane Hemmings

There will be lots of debate among Rovers fans about who should take the goalkeeper spot – Doohan or Murphy. It’ll be a close call for Mellon but Murphy’s experience should give him the go-ahead.

The striker spot will be another interesting talking point, with Nevitt being off the pace since his brace against Mansfield there will be discussion over his place with Charlie Jolley looking to make his return to the first team.

The game takes place on Saturday at 15:00.