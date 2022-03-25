Tranmere Rovers will be focusing on promotion this season, but they will also have to look ahead to next season too.

After some shaky form in recent weeks, Rovers are in an intense battle for the last two automatic promotion spots in league two with 2nd through 10th just separated by just six points.

At the moment Mellon’s side are sitting in 5th, but they’re level on points with 4th and 3rd going into the final stretch of the season.

Despite this, Rovers will need to look forward at what they can improve in their squad for next season, and with League One football looming, Mellon’s side will definitely need some improvements.

Centre-back

This season Rovers have been impeccable at the back, boasting the most clean sheets in League Two.

Despite this, there have been some defensive issues in Rovers side as the Whites have only one backup outside of Peter Clarke and Tom Davies – the back-up isn’t the greatest either, Nathaniel Knight-Percival in his last four games played for Rovers has conceded a combined amount of eight goals.

It’s safe to say the Whites will definitely be looking for depth in the centre-back position next season.

Striker

Tranmere Rovers have had a real road block when it’s come to strikers this season and have not had a single player hit double digits for goals this season.

The signing of Kane Hemmings in the January transfer window definitely helped this problem – but has not fully cleared the issue.

Tranmere Rovers are always linked with strikers in transfer windows, with players like James Norwood and Marc McNulty being linked to the Whites this summer.

A striker will probably be number one priority on Mellon’s transfer list come summer.

Goalkeeper

Rovers have had an immense clean sheet record this year, but goalkeeper Ross Doohan is only on loan at Tranmere Rovers for the season.

Tranmere fans have shown interest in signing Doohan on a permanent deal but with the Irish goalkeeper being dropped from the team in recent weeks for Joe Murphy, he may not want to make the move to Merseyside full-time.

However, it’s safe to say that Rovers do need to get a goalkeeper in for next year Doohan or not, no links have surfaced as of yet but it’s only a matter of time before Mellon starts looking into the goalkeeping position for his team.