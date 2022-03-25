Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has been subject to interest from Premier League side Newcastle United, and should he complete a move, it would leave an unoccupied spot in Scott Parker’s defence.

Kelly has been integral in the Cherries’ great season so far, with him making 31 appearances and being solid as ever in the centre-back spot, but he is now understandably a well-wanted man.

Parker’s side sit 2nd in the Championship table and look destined for a return to the Premier League, and are surely underway with their early recruitment for next season.

Here are three centre-backs that Bournemouth should target this summer if Kelly departs the club.

Nicolas Nkoulou – Watford

The former Torino defender signed for the Hornets on a free transfer in October and has made just three Premier League appearances since signing.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and with the prospect of promotion looking likely, it would be a quality signing for the Cherries if they go in for Nkoulou.

Darragh Lenihan – Blackburn Rovers

The Republic of Ireland international has been with the Rovers for his whole senior career, and has racked up 294 appearances for them.

Lenihan turned 28-years-old this year and can also play in midfield and occasionally at right-back.

He is another brilliant player whose contract is up at the end of the season, and he would be a perfect fit for Parker’s side if they snap him up.

Jake Cooper – Millwall

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Lions since the 2017/18 season, and is rightly spoke of as one of the best centre-halves in the Championship.

Cooper has racked up 244 appearances for the London club, and could undoubtedly be on many clubs’ radar in the summer.

The towering defender is an asset from set pieces both defensively and offensively, scoring 19 goals and setting up 14 in his Millwall career; and with the quality in the Bournemouth squad, he would be a great asset to the side.