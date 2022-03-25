Oxford United are currently 5th in League One and right in the mix for a play-off place.

Recruitment and squad strengthening in the summer window will be critical whichever league the Yellows are in at the start of next season.

Oxford United have been making progress and improving for over a decade now ever since returning to the Football League in 2010. They were promoted from League Two in 2016, and Karl Robinson has been facilitating continuous improvement throughout his four-year tenure in charge.

He will undoubtedly be looking to add quality to his squad again this summer, but where should his focus lie? Here are the three key areas that Oxford United will need to strengthen ahead of next season…

Left-back

The only senior specialist left-back in Oxford United’s current squad is Steve Seddon.

He had big boots to fill when he joined the U’s last summer as a replacement for Josh Ruffels, who had joined Huddersfield Town. Ruffels was a local Oxfordshire boy, who had won the hearts of the Yellows’ faithful. Seddon was signed to replace him but hasn’t proved to be quite as popular.

Robinson has shown himself to be skillful with his squad rotation this season. This has played no small part in Oxford United being as high up the league as they are. Due to a lack of other left-backs, Seddon didn’t benefit from this rotation as much as others in the early stages of the season, leading to a number of tired-looking performances. In recent weeks he hasn’t played much at all, with a system using wing-backs being deployed instead, and/or left-sided central defenders playing wider.

A specialist alternative left-back is definitely needed this summer to increase Robinson’s options.

Striker

The U’s currently rely heavily on Matty Taylor for goals. Taylor has found the net 21 times so far this season. Fortunately, he has remained largely injury-free so far because, without him, options would be limited.

Sam Baldock signed until the end of the season as a free agent just after the January window closed. He has made four starts and three substitute appearances, with an impressive ratio of four goals scored already. Baldock is injured now though and was only offered a contract until the end of the season.

Oxford United need another out-and-out goal scorer to either play alongside Taylor, or instead of him sometimes when tactics dictate that. Such a player should be high on Robinson’s shopping list this summer to fire the Yellows to new heights in 2022/23.

Goalkeeper

Robinson has both Simon Eastwood and Jack Stevens as custodians in between the sticks as it stands. Both have had stints as the number one this season, and both are liked by the fan base.

However, whilst Oxford United have been free-scoring this season, they have also conceded too many goals. To let one of Eastwood or Stevens go in the summer, and replace them with an even better goalkeeper would add some much-needed defensive solidarity in time for the next campaign.