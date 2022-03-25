Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo could be set to leave the AESSEAL New York Stadium this summer after handing in a transfer request in January.

Despite expressing his desire to leave, the 29-year-old didn’t get the move he wanted. The Millers rejected a late loan offer on deadline day but it was rejected, with a permanent move preferred.

Ladapo is a proven goal scorer, even though he is often criticised by many, netting 41 goals in a total of 118 appearances for Rotherham United.

With him almost certain to depart, Paul Warne and co will surely be in the market for a replacement.

Here are three strikers that Rotherham United should look at in the summer…

Cole Stockton – Morecambe

Stockton, 28, has been immense in front of goal for the Shrimps this season.

The striker has netted 19 League One goals, two more than Millers top-scorer Michael Smith. His strength and determination has bullied defenders all season in the third-tier and he would be a defining factor should Morecambe stay up.

Many clubs will surely have him on their radar this summer though, but Rotherham United should definitely shortlist the 28-year-old.

Alfie May – Cheltenham Town

May is another talisman in League One this season.

The 28-year-old has also netted 19 goals in this league campaign. The striker has a low centre of gravity, he’s quick and his finishing in front of goal is second to none.

But, May signed a new contract until 2024 in January. That doesn’t mean that the Millers shouldn’t target him – with Championship football in sight, a bid could tempt the move.

Daniel Udoh – Shrewsbury Town

Udoh completes the list as the third League One striker that Rotherham United should go for in the summer.

He is the youngest out of them all at 25 years old and scored against the Millers last weekend whilst putting in a pleasing performance in a 3-0 win for the Shrews.

The striker has netted 11 League One goals and is lighting quick up top – the perfect fit to partner Smith if the Millers manage to keep hold of him.