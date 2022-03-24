Reading have confirmed the signing of defender Terell Thomas, who joins the club on a deal until the end of the season.

Thomas, 26, has been at the centre of some transfer speculation this week.

TEAMtalk claimed that Championship side Birmingham City were looking at a deal for the former AFC Wimbledon defender, only for cold water to be poured on the links soon after.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Thomas has found himself a new club, putting pen to paper on a deal with Championship outfit Reading. As announced on the club’s official website, the defender joins on a deal that will run through until the end of the season, providing Paul Ince’s ranks with a much-needed bolstering.

The Royals’ official statement confirms that Thomas has been training with the club for a number of weeks and he has featured twice for the U23s, impressing Ince enough to show that he is deserving of a short-term deal.

The task at hand

Reading’s full focus is on maintaining their Championship status this season, and they look on track to achieve that as it stands.

However, all of Barnsley, Peterborough United and Derby County will all harbour hope of a late push for safety, so Reading will not be resting on their laurels any time soon as they look to condemn the aforementioned trio to League One football next season.

With eight games remaining in the season, Reading are five points away from the Championship relegation zone as it stands.