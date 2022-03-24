Sunderland have confirmed the short-term exits of young duo Sam Wilding and Tyrese Dyce, with both players heading out on loan.

Both Wilding and Dyce have found most of their game time with Sunderland’s U23s side this season.

The duo have featured in the Black Cats’ EFL Trophy campaign, with the former playing all 90 minutes against Oldham Athletic while the latter came off the bench against the Latics and scored in the 2-1 win over Manchester United’s U23s back in October.

Now, it has been confirmed that Wilding and Dyce will be spending time on loan away from the Stadium of Light.

As announced on the club’s official website, 22-year-old midfielder Wilding will remain with Spennymoor Town until May, while 20-year-old left-back Dyce is set to see out the season with South Shields, who are managed by Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips.

In the meantime…

While Wilding and Dyce add more senior experience to their belt away on loan, Alex Neil’s main focus will be on achieving a play-off finish with Sunderland’s first-team.

As it stands, the Black Cats occupy 6th spot in the League One table, sitting one point ahead of 7th placed Wycombe Wanderers who have a game in hand. Sunderland’s form has improved at a pivotal time in the season with the fight for promotion set to go down to the wire once again.

Sunderland will be determined to make this year their year, with a fifth season in League One awaiting if they fail to go up this campaign.