Hull City’s Andy Cannon has joined Stockport County on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have let the midfielder head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Cannon, 26, has joined the National League side on a deal until the end of the season.

His game time at the MKM Stadium has dried up over recent months and he will be keen to get some more minutes under his belt in the National League.

Hull City spell so far

Hull City swooped to sign the Mancunian last summer on a free transfer after his departure from Portsmouth.

He made his debut for the Tigers on the opening day of the campaign away at Preston North End and scored in the 4-1 victory under former boss Grant McCann.

Cannon has since gone on to play 11 times for the East Yorkshire outfit in all competitions but hasn’t featured under new manager Shota Arveladze.

Prior to his move to Hull City, he rose up through the youth ranks at Rochdale and broke into their senior side as a youngster before a three-year spell down south with Pompey.

He now finds himself back in familiar surroundings in the North West and will be looking to help Stockport County gain promotion to League Two.

Dave Challinor’s side are currently top of the table and are 10 points ahead of 2nd place Chesterfield with a game in hand.

Cannon is due to return to his parent club this summer and still has a year left on his contract.