Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they are keeping a “close eye” on Josh Davison’s progress on loan at Swindon Town.

Charlton Athletic loaned the attacker to the League Two side during the January transfer window.

Davison, 22, has since scored five goals in 13 games for the Robins.

He is currently focused on helping his loan side gain promotion but is due to return to The Valley this summer.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“We are keeping a close eye on him. He’s someone we are speaking about and how we proceed with him. He’s still a young player, so there is still a lot of improvement in him and that’s something we need to bear in mind.”

Charlton Athletic situation

Davison sees his current contract at Charlton Athletic expire at the end of the season but the club hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The attacker has been on the books of the Addicks since 2019 and has since made 35 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

He has also been loaned out to Woking and Forest Green Rovers over recent campaigns to get experience under his belt.

Davison has the potential to improve and develop in the future and it would be a risk to just let him leave for free at the end of June, especially if he was to subsequently join a fellow Football League side.

He can provide useful competition and depth up top for the Addicks in the future and they are keeping tabs on how he is doing at Swindon Town.

Jackson’s side are back in action this weekend away at Doncaster Rovers as they look to make it three wins on the spin.