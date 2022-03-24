Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Croatian centre-back Filip Uremovic, who joins on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Uremovic, 25, joins on a contract that will run through until the end of the summer.

It comes after the Croatian international’s deal was suspended with Russian outfit Rubin Kazan, where he had been since March 2018.

Upon the arrival of Uremovic, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom reacted to the deal, revealing that Sheffield United have watched the centre-back since he played for Croatia’s U21s. As quoted by the club’s official website, he said:

“Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about, they’ve watched him since he played for Croatia U21s, but financially he’s always been out of the club’s reach.

“Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended and after someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term.”

Uremovic’s pedigree

Bringing in a Croatian international outside of the transfer window is a smart bit of business by Sheffield United.

Uremovic has captained Rubin Kazan and played 97 times for the club in his time with the Russian team, earning his first call-up to the Croatian national team in September 2020. Since then, the defender has notched up six caps for the Croatian senior side, with his most recent inclusion in the squad coming earlier this season in October.

While he mainly operates as a central defender, Uremovic has played in a number of different roles. He has been deployed as a defensive midfielder at club level and most of his international appearances have come as a right-back, first breaking into the squad in the role.

Now, he will be hoping to settle at Bramall Lane quickly as Heckingbottom’s side fight for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Blades are currently dealing with a shortage of centre-back options, so Uremovic’s arrival comes as a big boost.