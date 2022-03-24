Blackburn Rovers’ long-serving right-back Ryan Nyambe is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, leaving a vacant spot on Tony Mowbray’s right-hand side.

A source confirmed to The72 earlier this week that Nyambe is set to depart Ewood Park this summer when his Blackburn Rovers contract comes to an end.

As a result, Mowbray and co will surely be in the market for a replacement. With that in mind, here are three right-backs Blackburn Rovers should look at this summer…

Cody Drameh – Leeds United (on loan at Cardiff City)

Since linking up with Cardiff City in January, Drameh has been a huge hit in South Wales.

The 20-year-old’s ability to bomb up and down has made him a firm favourite at the Cardiff City Stadium, operating as either a wing-back or full-back, which would give Mowbray the freedom to deploy either a four or three-at-the-back formation.

Question marks surround Drameh’s immediate future at Leeds United with the club poised to assess the situation this summer, but he should definitely be a player on Rovers’ radar.

Yan Valery – Southampton

Valery, 23, has seen limited game time under Ralph Hassenhuttl’s management this season, playing only nine times. He is approaching the final year of his contract at St. Mary’s and with Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters both ahead of him in the pecking order, a summer move may be best if he wants to get regular game time.

The Frenchman is naturally a right-back but has deputised as a centre-back when called upon.

Valery has never played Championship football but has played 48 times for Southampton’s first-team so would bring plenty of experience to the right-hand side.

Enock Kwateng – Bordeaux

A more left-field but intriguing option would be Bordeaux’s Kwateng, who like Valery, is approaching the final 12 months of his contract.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire career to date playing in France and has been the Ligue 1 club’s go-to man for much of the season, playing 22 times in the French top-tier. Kwateng can play as either a right-back or right wing-back and in centre-back too and with Bordeaux currently rooted to the bottom of the table, the door could open for players to leave if they are relegated.