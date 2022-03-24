Sheffield United defender George Baldock has missed the last five games through injury but looks to be back on his way to full fitness.

Sheffield United sit 5th place in the Championship table as we enter the closing stages of the season, with the Blades having one eye on an immediate return back to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have picked up just two losses in their last 15 league games, helping them surge up the table to become serious promotion contenders.

Just the two points separate them from Middlesbrough in 7th, sizing up an exciting end to the season. Automatic promotion looks all but out of the question, with the Blades eight points behind Bournemouth in 2nd, who have the advantage of two games in hand.

It’s been an all-around successful season for the Blades, but right-back Baldock has managed just 20 appearances in the campaign due to injury problems – Jayden Bogle and Ben Osborn being the other counterparts in his position.

The 29-year-old has missed the last five games through injury, but Heckingbottom confirmed that Baldock believed he was ‘ready’ to face Barnsley on the weekend but wasn’t risked:

“George was ready to go out there (versus Barnsley),” he said.

“He was happy to do it and he wanted to do it. But he wasn’t totally ready and so, with everything else that’s happened, we decided it wasn’t worth taking the risk and maybe even losing him again.”

The defender returned to training this week and looks as close as ever to a return after the international break.

“George and Enda (Stevens), they’ll be coming in,” Heckingbottom continued. “There won’t be any time off for them. They’ll be here and working to get totally up to speed again.”

An important role to play…

The hope is that Baldock will be 100% fit for the final run-in of the season, so that he can hopefully give a helping hand to the side to try everything they can to get back to the top tier of English football.

The full-back has bags of experience in the English set-up, and will no doubt be a key asset for the rest of this important season.

Next up for the Blades is an away trip to Stoke City on 2nd April following the end of the international break.