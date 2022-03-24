West Brom defender Semi Ajayi says fans are right to voice their frustration with the team.

Looking through the squad lists at the start of the season, West Brom were one team that many agreed had too much quality for the Championship.

After relegation last term, they managed to keep hold of some of their key Premier League players while attracting proven players in the second tier.

Things haven’t gone to plan though and they are now 12th in the table, seven points off 6th place Blackburn Rovers.

‘Reaction has been understandable’

Now, defender Ajayi has spoke of how he understands the frustration amongst the West Brom fans of late, as per a report by the Express and Star:

“The crowd’s reaction recently has been understandable. If you want to play for a big club, you have to understand the expectations are high.

“The fans are expecting us to be challenging high up the league and winning games. If that’s not happening, they have every right to show their displeasure.

“As players, we have to be big enough to take that on our shoulders and react positively to that.”

West Brom will respect the comments of Ajayi, who has been a shining light in recent weeks and has played every minute under Steve Bruce so far.

One eye on next season?

He might not say it publicly, but Bruce may be thinking more about next season than he is this.

Seven points isn’t a big gap, but it would need teams above losing two or three games, and West Brom winning more or less all their remaining games.

Bruce may be thinking about the task he faces in the pre-season and next season to ensure he can meet the big demands of West Brom fans.

Up next is a derby match against local rivals Birmingham City at St Andrews on April 3rd.