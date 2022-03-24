QPR youngster Kai Woollard-Innocent is a wanted man at the moment, as per a report by West London Sport.

QPR’s defender is on the radar of National League trio Aldershot Town, Boreham Wood and Eastleigh, as well as National League South outfit Woking.

Woollard-Innocent, 21, spent time on loan at Dartford earlier this season.

The transfer deadline to join non-league clubs is this evening.

QPR story so far

Woollard-Innocent has been on the books at QPR for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He broke into their Under-18s side in 2019 and has more recently made the step up into their U23s.

The Hoops loaned him out for the first time to Stratford Town during the 2019/20 season and a stint at Eastbourne later followed for him.

Dartford came calling earlier in this campaign and he went on to play six times for the sixth tier outfit before heading back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out to get some more game time or keep him for their development squad.

The Championship promotion hopefuls have a few players away in non-league at the moment such as Ody Alfa (Dartford), Aaron Drewe (Weymouth), Stephen Duke-McKenna (Torquay United) and Trent Mahorn (Eastbourne Borough) which shows they are a club who like to give their youngsters the chance to play senior football.

Mark Warburton’s side don’t have a game this weekend due to the international break and are next in action on 2nd April against Fulham.