Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be looking to freshen up his ranks with some new additions in the summer transfer window.

In fact, the former MK Dons boss has already said that it is “set in stone” what Swansea City need to do.

Added to that, a recent report from Wales Online stated that both Steven Benda and Ben Hamer could be on their way out of the Swansea.com Stadium in the summer, with another goalkeeper addition possible.

With that in mind, here are three goalkeepers Swansea City should look at this summer…

Michael Cooper – Plymouth Argyle

For Martin’s Swansea City system to work, it is of the utmost importance that the goalkeeper is capable with the ball at his feet, and Plymouth Argyle’s Cooper is exactly that.

He averages 14.3 accurate short passes and 3.8 accurate long passes per game in League One (WhoScored). Not only that, but he has kept an impressive 19 clean sheets in 45 games this season, making him one of League One’s standout ‘keepers. At 22, there is plenty of time for him to develop further too.

Freddie Woodman – Newcastle United (on loan at Bournemouth)

Swansea City fans will already be well aware of what Woodman is capable of after his two successful spells in South Wales previously.

Despite being a highly talented ‘keeper, the former England youth international wasn’t able to nail down a starting spot with Newcastle United after deputising in the early stages of the Premier League season and ended up going on loan to Bournemouth in January, where he has played only once so far.

He would be a popular returnee among supporters and would provide great competition for a starting spot.

Jason Steele – Brighton and Hove Albion

Although a different option to both Cooper and Woodman, the more experienced Steele would still be a decent option for the Swans.

Currently playing for Brighton, the 31-year-old is already familiar with using his feet. He has only played four times this season but has an impressive 72.1% pass success rate and averages 7.3 long balls per game (WhoScored). Steele is vastly experienced in the Championship and could be great for cover and competition for current number one Andy Fisher.