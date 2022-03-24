Rotherham United boss Paul Warne had said that he doesn’t know how easy it will be to keep hold of 21-goal striker Michael Smith in the summer window.

The Millers sit top of the League One table, but the large gap between them and MK Dons in 3rd has decreased over the past month with Warne’s side on poor form.

It’s just the one win in five league outings for the Yorkshire outfit, with a 3-0 loss against Shrewsbury Town and a 2-1 loss to promotion rivals MK Dons.

Striker Smith has played a massive part in the incredible season so far, scoring 17 goals and creating six in League One alone.

Following the end of last season, the 30-year-old was a well-wanted man, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Bristol City chasing the signature of the towering striker over the summer window.

Both Championship sides failed to striker a deal for the striker though and he has ended up remaining at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Now though, as summer approaches, it will come as no surprise if clubs are once again chasing Smith.

Here is what Millers boss Warne had to say on the chances of keeping his star man: