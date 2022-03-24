Rotherham United boss Paul Warne admits it will be ‘difficult’ to keep star man Michael Smith
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne had said that he doesn’t know how easy it will be to keep hold of 21-goal striker Michael Smith in the summer window.
The Millers sit top of the League One table, but the large gap between them and MK Dons in 3rd has decreased over the past month with Warne’s side on poor form.
It’s just the one win in five league outings for the Yorkshire outfit, with a 3-0 loss against Shrewsbury Town and a 2-1 loss to promotion rivals MK Dons.
Striker Smith has played a massive part in the incredible season so far, scoring 17 goals and creating six in League One alone.
Following the end of last season, the 30-year-old was a well-wanted man, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Bristol City chasing the signature of the towering striker over the summer window.
Both Championship sides failed to striker a deal for the striker though and he has ended up remaining at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Now though, as summer approaches, it will come as no surprise if clubs are once again chasing Smith.
Here is what Millers boss Warne had to say on the chances of keeping his star man:
“If we go up, will it be easier to get Smudge to sign? Yeah, it would be. But easy enough? I don’t know. That’s the truth,” he said.
“Me and him are pretty close I like to think, we’ve had many conversations, we’re both honest, but there’ll be a conversation to have with him when we know where we are. It will make it easier because the finances in the Championship for us are more competitive than in League One. However, if another club wishes to come and spend the cash it’s going to be difficult.
“But it doesn’t mean we can’t try and be creative and try and keep him.
“If his time is up and he does leave in the summer he goes with everyone’s fondest thoughts and thanks. He’s been brilliant for us.
“I hope that isn’t the case but we’ll wait to see.”
Will they hold on?
Smith sees his contract expire at the end of the season, but according to the Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United have an option to extend it by a further year.
It would be a huge miss if they don’t exercise the option, as they will receive a fee if the striker was to be sold. If Warne gets them promoted, Smith could well remain at the club, especially whilst he’s undoubtedly playing his best ever football under the 48-year-old.
But, it won’t come as a surprise if he departs the club in the summer.