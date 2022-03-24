Morecambe’s Courtney Duffus has joined Stockport County on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Morecambe have let the striker head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Duffus, 26, has made the move to Edgeley Park on a deal until the end of the season.

He is in line to make his debut for the Hatters this weekend as they prepare to face Eastleigh away.

Morecambe spell to date

Morecambe swooped to sign the attacker last summer following their promotion from League Two to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with the Shrimps in League One and has failed to find the net in his eight appearances in this campaign.

Duffus started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees though and was released in 2017 before embarking on spells at Oldham Athletic, Yeovil Town and Bromley.

His move to Morecambe last year hasn’t worked out but he will now be eager to find his feet again with Stockport County and will be looking to help them gain promotion to the Football League.

Dave Challinor’s side are currently sat top of the table and are 10 points clear of 2nd place Chesterfield with a game in hand.

They have lured the likes of Antoni Sarcevic, Paddy Madden, Oli Crankshaw and Scott Quigley down to non-league from the Football League over recent seasons.