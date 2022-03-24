Blackpool have confirmed that young trio Jake Daniels, Joe Strawn and Matthew Liptrott will be spending the rest of the season on loan in non-league football.

The transfer window remains closed for EFL clubs, but they can still do business with non-league sides as those outside the Football League don’t have to abide by the same windows.

As a result, the door remains open for teams to loan out some of their young stars to give them a shot at senior football, which is exactly what Blackpool have looked to do.

As announced on the Tangerines’ official club website, three academy players will be spending the rest of the season out on loan. Daniels and Strawn have both linked up with Bamber Bridge, who play their football in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. Not only that, but Liptrott will be seeing out the season in the same division after joining Radcliffe FC.

In the meantime…

While Daniels, Strawn and Liptrott pick up game time away from Bloomfield Road, Neil Critchley’s main focus will be on first-team matters.

Blackpool’s first season back in the Championship has exceeded the expectations of many, with the Tangerines currently sitting in 13th place. It looks as though another season of second-tier football awaits, so Critchley and co will be determined to see out the season as strongly as possible.

Those out on loan like the aforementioned trio will be determined to impress with their temporary clubs ahead of next season so show that they are deserving of a shot at earning a senior spot in pre-season.