Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has hinted that he wants to bring in a striker this summer.

Hull City will be preparing for their first full season under the ownership of the Turkish entrepreneur this summer.

Ilicali delved into the transfer market in January to bring in the likes of Marcus Forss, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Liam Walsh, Ryan Longman (permanently) and Regan Slater.

He will be keeping one eye on the next window as he looks to invest in the squad.

He has suggested that signing a forward is what the Tigers need to prioritise first and has said, as per a feature with TRT World on YouTube:

“If today you ask me what this team needs, this team needs a very good striker for all this effort (of the other players) to come to success. In football, I think (having a good) striker is the most important key point at the moment.”

Exciting times at Hull City

Hull City are still not safe in the Championship just yet and will be looking to pick up a couple more wins between now and the end of the season to ensure they aren’t dragged into any trouble.

They are sat in 20th place in the league table and are 13 points above the relegation zone with seven games left.

Ilicali’s takeover in late January has brought the feel good factor back to the MKM Stadium following the end of the Allams’ sour tenure at the club.

Shota Arveladze was brought in to replace Grant McCann and has had a mixed start in terms of results to life in East Yorkshire.

He will be eager to show what he can do during a full year in charge and will be looking forward to having the opportunity to bring in some reinforcements to his squad.