QPR youngster Hamzad Kargbo is poised to join Oxford City on loan, as per a report by West London Sport.

QPR are set to let the striker head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Kargbo, 20, has been a regular for the R’s U23s side this season.

He could now spend the rest of the campaign away to get more senior football experience under his belt.

QPR spell so far

QPR signed the attacker back in 2014 after he caught the eye playing in the Elite Football Academy. He has since risen up through the academy of the Championship club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

Kargbo was loaned out for the first time in his career earlier this season to Southend United in the National League but failed to score in five appearances for the Shrimpers before heading back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in October.

Oxford City are currently 5th in the table and are eyeing promotion this term. They are managed by former Football League midfielder Ross Jenkins these days and could see Kargbo as someone to fire them up to the fifth tier.

If he does indeed complete a departure to Marsh Lane, QPR will be hoping their forward can get plenty of game time between now and the end of the campaign to help boost his development.

Mark Warburton’s side are out of action this weekend due to the international break and are back on 2nd April against rivals Fulham.