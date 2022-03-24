Coventry City boss Mark Robins is set to have a meeting with head of recruitment Chris Badlan to discuss the Sky Blues’ plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Robins and co can be proud of their 2021/22 campaign so far. By no means is the season over for Coventry City either, with the club sitting six points away from the play-offs with eight games to go.

However, despite the international break giving teams the freedom to get some rest before the run-in, the Sky Blues look as though the work will be continuing off the pitch.

As reported by Coventry Live, Robins will be having a meeting with the head of recruitment to put plans in place for the summer transfer window and to discuss their targets.

The report adds that Badlan and Coventry City’s scouts will have been looking at options for the summer window for months now, with the Sky Blues looking to build on what has been a great season at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What will the aim for the summer be?

While bringing in players will be as important as ever, it can be argued that Coventry City’s priority should be fending off interest in their prized assets.

It has already been said that star men Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres have been attracting interest from elsewhere, and it would be more of a surprise if no more speculation emerged regarding the trio.

This season’s play-off push should do the Sky Blues a big favour in their bid to keep their best players, with the campaign showing that they are on an upward trajectory and are capable of competing with the division’s best. However, money talks for every team in the league, and they could be left with a decision to make if big enough offers come in.