Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann hasn’t featured in many games since the appointment of Ryan Lowe, but it hasn’t stopped him from admiring the good job that Lowe has done since arriving.

Lowe was appointed manager of Preston following the sacking of Frankie McAvoy in the early stages of December after some poor results.

The 43-year-old has instilled confidence back into the side and they now sit 14th place in the Championship table.

A play-off spot isn’t completely out of the question despite it looking very unlikely, with them 10 points behind Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the last top-six spot.

Preston’s midfield have been on lightning form, keeping the likes of 22-year-old McCann out of the team on a regular basis.

The midfielder has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the already underway international break, and was speaking on Lowe and his game time whilst away with his country:

“The new manager has been great with me, to be fair, I’ve got no complaints on that front,” he said.

“It’s just a bit unfortunate for me that we hit a good run of form and the midfielders were playing well. I just had to sit tight and keep myself ready, which is what I have done.”

A fine job so far…

Lowe was understandably admired by many clubs when at Plymouth Argyle, and it may have come as a surprise to some when he decided to leave the south coast when not even halfway through the season.

The Liverpool-born man has implemented an attractive possession but attacking style play at the Lilywhites, getting the best out of the likes of Cameron Archer and Emil Riis.

As said, play-offs are still achievable, but the more realistic target for Lowe’s side is a mid-table finish, then next season they can start seriously challenging with the big guns with the boss’ first full season in charge.