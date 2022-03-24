Blackburn Rovers loan man Ian Poveda is expected to return to Ewood Park before the end of the season if he can get back to full fitness.

Poveda enjoyed a decent start to life on loan with Blackburn Rovers, managing one goal and two assists in eight appearances before a serious ankle injury ruled him out for the long-term.

Since November, the winger has been back with parent club Leeds United continuing his rehabilitation, with little said about an exact return date.

Now, Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross has provided a fresh update on Poveda’s situation as the season nears an end.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Cross said that it is the “expectation” that the former Manchester City youngster will play for Blackburn Rovers this season if he can return from injury in time, confirming that he is still back at Leeds United’s training ground Thorp Arch as he continues his rehabilitation.

“He’s back at Thorp Arch at the moment going through his rehab programme because it’s more convenient with where he lives rather than traipsing over to Blackburn every other day,” he said.

“He seems to be making good progress based on his Instagram profile. The expectation this season, if he gets back in time, would be for him to play for Blackburn again.”

Cross adds that while it initially seemed as though Poveda had a long-term future at Elland Road, his pre-season could be important after the departure of Marcelo Bielsa and the subsequent appointment of Jesse Marsch.

A role to play with Blackburn Rovers?

It remains to be seen if a concrete return date for Poveda is given, but if he can get back to full fitness before the end of the campaign, he could still have an impact on Tony Mowbray’s fight for a top-six finish.

The 22-year-old’s flair and skill is undeniable, so he could yet cause some havoc for Championship defenders.

However, as a young player, parent club Leeds United will surely be wary of bringing him back too quickly to avoid re-injury, which would potentially hamper his development moving forward.