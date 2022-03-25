Sheffield United have a play-off chase to focus on, but as we come towards to business end of the season, they will begin to prepare their recruitment for next season.

The Blades made a total of eight signings over two transfer windows this season, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s loan deal undoubtedly being the best one of the bunch.

They sit 5th in the Championship table and will have one eye on an immediate Premier League return. But as for anyone, Sheffield United will need to improve some positions next season, regardless of the division they are in.

With a view to next season, we look at three positions Sheffield United must bolster in the summer window.

Striker

The Blades currently have four first-team strikers in their squad, with Billy Sharp being the only real one to make a significant impact this season.

The other three consist of Oliver McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick, who have just the five combined goals between them in the second-tier this season.

Brewster has been struggling with injuries all season and looked to be on form until setbacks got the better of him, whilst McBurnie and McGoldrick haven’t contributed anywhere near enough in terms of goals. All things considered, Paul Heckingbottom should look for a strike partner to go with Sharp.

Left-back

Sheffield United have a few left-backs in their books, but none have really stood out.

The experienced Enda Stevens has failed to hit the ground running this season after special campaigns with the Blades in recent years and is closing in on the final 12 months of his contract.

Rhys Norrington-Davies has had a good second half of the season, but the Yorkshire side should look to bring in a quality left-back in the summer to take them to the next level.

Centre-back

The Blades have five centre-backs in John Egan, Chris Basham, Filip Uremovic, Charlie Goode and Ben Davies.

But, the latter two are both on loan and are set to leave the club at the end of the season when their deal expires and Uremovic’s deal is only until the end of the campaign, potentially leaving them with two centre-halves available to them whilst playing a back-three system.

Heckingbottom should look to improve his defence ahead of next season to freshen it up.