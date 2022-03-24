Following Bolton Wanderers’ promotion to League One, Ian Evatt’s free-flowing side have handled the step up comfortably.

Similarly to last campaign, their January recruitment has proved pivotal in cementing a mid-table finish this campaign.

Despite adding real quality in the final-third in January, Dapo Afoylan has remained a talismanic figure featuring in a new role since February.

Since switching to a back three, he has flourished in a role behind strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Dion Charles respectively.

After popular figure Evatt confirmed that the club could be braced for big bids for their star man this summer, here are three players who could replace Afoylan if he departs in the summer

Theo Arichbald (Lincoln City on loan at Leyton Orient)

The former Brentford prospect has sparkled at Leyton Orient and has looked increasingly threatening following the appointment of Richie Wellens as head coach.



With silky footwork and an eye of the spectacular, Arichbald’s attacking flexibility being able to play in a number of different roles in the front-line has been important.

Arichbald’s has also developed an impressive partnership with midfielder Ruel Sotiriou down the right side.

Currently on loan from Lincoln City, the former Celtic prospect deserves a chance to showcase his talents in League One.

Jack Payne (Swindon Town)

The influential attacking midfielder has flourished in an attractive Swindon Town side under the leadership of head coach Ben Garner.

With 10 goals to his name this season, Payne has already surpassed his previous best goalscoring campaign recorded at Southend United and Bradford City.

At 27, Payne has already experienced the demands of League One with a spell at Lincoln City, receiving lavish praise from former manager Danny Cowley at the time.

With Payne yet to commit his future to Swindon Town, the former Huddesfield Town man could be an inspired accusation from Evatt’s side.

Jevani Brown (Exeter City)

Despite lots of talent at his disposal, Jevani Brown has struggled to find consistency throughout his career until this season.

With seven goals and nine assists to his name already this campaign, the 27-year-old has featured both as an attacking midfielder and a striker this season.

Similarly to Afoylan, Brown would offer Evatt’s side versatility and athleticism in the final-third.